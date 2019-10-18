Malone: Patricia E. Spossey, 77, formerly of Massena, peacefully passed away on October 10, 2019 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Patricia was born on April 18, 1942 in Potsdam, New York, the daughter of the late James and Helen (Perkins) Lavine. She attended St. Lawrence Central School graduating in 1960 and then attended Secretarial School in Syracuse. Patricia worked in Accounts Payable Department for 40 years in the Syracuse Area and then relocated back to Massena to be close to family. She married Anthony Spossey in September of 1988 and he later predeceased her in 2012.
Patricia is survived by a brother David Lavine and close friend Mary Ann Callan of Stamford, NY; two nieces, Renee Wehenkel of Texas and DeAnna Backus of Unadilla, NY. She was predeceased by two brothers, Gary and Bradley Lavine.
Memorial contributions in Patricia’s memory may be made to the American Heart Foundation. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
