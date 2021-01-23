Harrisville, NY/Mount Morris, NY: At age 77, Pat passed peacefully on January 16, 2021 at the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on June 30, 1943 in Ogdensburg, NY to parents Fred Sr. and Rose (Wood) King. In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband Howard A. Ross and brother Fred King Jr.
Survived by her children; Joey (Lynda) Delair, Lynne Root, Scott (Sabine) Delair, and Tammy (Peter) Hainey; 19 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, sister Norine Dowling; nieces, nephews, and friends, including the staff at the Livingston County CNR that have loved her and cared for her the past several years.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Woodland Cemetery, Fine, NY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Livingston County CNR, Activities Fund, 11 Murray Hill Drive, Mt. Morris, NY 14510. To send a condolence or share a memory please visit: www.doughertyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.