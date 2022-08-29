Patricia Jean (Powers) Boulia

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.