Patricia K. Powell, 86, formerly of Cleveland St. and widow of James Roswell Powell, passed away in the loving care of her family, Saturday August 10th at the Samaritan Medical Center.
The funeral mass will be 10 am Saturday, August 17th at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Jonas Tondayu officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, August 16th from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, James (Mary) Powell, Watertown, JoAnne (Michael) Crowley, Black River, Peter (Ruthie) Powell, Watertown; 6 grandchildren James (Wendy) Powell, Karen Powell, Melissa (Sam) Freakley, Michael (Angela) Crowley, Jacob Powell, Laura Powell; 4 great grandchildren James and Sophia Powell, Evelyn and Jack Freakley; her sister Emma Waite, Watertown; many nieces and nephews. Patricia was predeceased by 2 sisters Norma Smith and Freida Spooner and a brother Robert Kingsley.
Pat was born in Watertown, July 9th, 1933, a daughter to Lawrence and Doris O’Connor Kingsley. She graduated from Watertown High School. Pat was employed at New York Telephone Co. for many years until retiring.
She married James Roswell Powell February 21, 1953 at Holy Family Church with Mgrs. Robert McCarthy officiating. Mr. Powell, a retired project engineer at New York Air Brake, passed away December 30th, 2009.
Mrs. Powell, a woman who loved to gather people, was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, the NY Telephone Pioneers, the No. Country Quilting Guild, the Clayton Quilting Guild and was a founding member of the 1000 Islands Trailer Club.
She enjoyed golfing with her husband, gambling trips with friends and spending time at her cottage on Pillar Point with her family.
Pat will be lovingly remembered as “the thread that held the quilt of her family together”.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
