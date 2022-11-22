Patricia L. (Barcomb) Sholett Siler, 80 of Watertown, NY, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 in Endicott, NY. She was predeceased by her husbands; Donald J. Sholett in 1974 and Lawrence Siler in 2021. She is survived by her children; Steven (Nicole) Sholett, Kevin (Lorie) Sholett, and their children Nicholas, Tyler, Graham, and Ella. Stepdaughter Stephanie (John) Fisher, and their sons Ryan and Kyle. Stepson Stephen (Anne) Siler, and their sons Nicholas, Benjamin and Matthew. Patricia was born in Watertown on June 12, 1942, daughter of Norman and Norma Barcomb. She graduated from Watertown High School and Jefferson County Community College. She worked for Spencer Trask Brokerage Firm, and retired from NYS Department of Corrections Inmate Records Dept.
The family will receive friends at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, LLC., 765 Main St., Vestal Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 2-4PM, followed by a service at 4. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Watertown in the Spring. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
