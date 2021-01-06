Patricia LaRose Graveline age 79 died on December 23, 2020 in Midlothian, Virginia after a long and valiant battle with cancer. A native of Ogdensburg, New York, daughter of the late Lincoln Abraham and Beatrice Fortin LaRose, Patricia graduated from St. Mary’s Academy and Canton Technical College. She was a devoted volunteer at Laurel Shelter as well as Riverside Convalescent Center. Family was her greatest joy in addition to her faith that never wavered. She is survived by her children, Renee Hamilton-Bains (George), Kimberly Hott (Mike), Tamara Ewers (Scott), Marc Graveline (Oana), Jeffrey Graveline (Monica), 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, brother Donald LaRose as well as a host of nieces and nephews. There will be a socially distanced outdoor Gathering of Friends at the Ware Church pavilion on Saturday January 9th from 4:00 – 5:00 pm followed by a private service. In memory of our precious mother, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, c/o Nancy Drainsfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Road, Hayes, Virginia 23072. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
