Patricia Leffler

Patricia A. Leffler, 79, of Constable, NY., passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at her home, while under the loving care of her family and Hospice of the North Country, Inc.
Born in Malone, NY., April 21, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Francis E. “Red” and Barbara E. “Dolly” Dufrane Bonner. She graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone, in 1957.
On November 1, 1959, she was united in marriage to Ronald F. Leffler. He predeceased her on April 19, 1982.
For more than fifty years, Pat was a secretary at Bechtel Corp. and later General Motors in Massena, NY. She retired on November 3, 2008.
She was a member of the Constable United Methodist Church. Pat enjoyed the outdoors, camping, snow sledding and bowling. She spent many hours watching her children and grandchildren at their sporting events and reading the morning newspaper with her loving dog “Beeno“. She was an avid Yankee and Syracuse Basketball fan. Her happiest times were spent outdoors, especially working in her garden.
Survivors include, two sons and a daughter-in-law, Wayne and Cindy Leffler of Whippleville, NY., and Ronald Leffler of Constable, NY., two grandsons, Nicholas and Zachary Leffler and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her long time companion, Karl Durkee on August 28, 2013 and a brother Wayne Bonner in infancy.
There are no calling hours. A Funeral Service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Constable Cemetery, in Constable, NY.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Constable Cemetery Association.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc. in Malone, NY.
