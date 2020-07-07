FOWLER – Patricia M. Clement, age 72, of Fowler, passed away at home on July 6, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Arrangements with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur are private. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Patricia was born on January 1, 1948 in De Kalb to the late Gaylord and Gertrude (Davis) Gladle. She attended the Gouverneur Central School and earned her G.E.D.
Patricia married Richard A. Clement on June 27, 1964 in the Gouverneur Methodist Church officiated by Rev. Stanley Brown. She worked as a crew trainer for McDonald’s, sold Avon and Stanley home products, and had worked at the Groveton Paper Mill. She was a member of the Fly Wheels and Pullies Club in Constableville and the Draft Horse Club. She loved to sing and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patricia also loved playing softball, fishing, and making wedding and birthday cakes.
She is survived by her husband, Richard “Dick” Clement, Sr., four children, Susan and Marc Dusharm, Richard Clement, Jr. and his companion, Carrie Allen, Harold “Russ” Clement and his companion, Adrianne Krake, and Rodney and Anita Clement. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and siblings, Fred, Arthur, Randy, Wayne, and Mitchell Gladle, and Tina Charleton.
Patricia is predeceased by two brothers, Gaylord and Patrick Gladle.
