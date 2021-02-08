MASSENA: Patricia M. Flynn, age 81, passed away after a brief illness at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY surrounded by her loving family.
There will be no public calling hours at this time. The family will have a graveside service at their convenience at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Patty was born to the late Richard and Mary (Smith) McCarthy in Massena, NY on March 21, 1939. She attended Massena Schools and married James “Buster” Santimaw in Massena on July 7, 1962. He predeceased her on September 4, 1980. Patty later married Richard F. Flynn on December 31, 1987 at St. Lawrence Church with the late Rev. Msgr. Floyd Brown officiating. Richard predeceased her on June 23, 2006.
Patty owned and operated the McCarthy Restaurant one located on N Main Street, Massena. She also worked for nearly ten year at P&C Grocery Store as a Deli Clerk. Her passion and creativity was shown best when she began her ceramic studio on Maple Street, Rope & Knot from 1983 until the early 90’s.
Patty is survived by her loving daughter Mary Santimaw of Massena, NY, a son Vaughn and wife Mary Santimaw of Englewood, FL, and a granddaughter Arianna Santimaw of Massena, NY. Patty is also survived by her two sisters Theme McCarthy and Janet Bertrand and a nephew Christopher Bertrand all of Massena, NY.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 220 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, stories and online condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
