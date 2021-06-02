Patricia Nichols

Patricia P. Nichols passed away peacefully on Friday May 14th, 2021 after a brief hospitalization at Manatee Memorial.
Pat was born on November 25, 1935 in Henderson New York to Eunice Mather Pelton and George Pelton. She was the oldest of four girls affectionately known as “The 4 Sweet Peas” and loving sister to Penny Cool, Polly Brown and Pam Maracle.
Pat graduated in 1953 from Union Academy in Belleville, New York and completed her undergraduate in Nursing and graduate degree in Public Health from Syracuse University. She married James E. Lynch in 1958 and continued to work as clinical nurse while raising 3 children (Michael Lynch, Jeffrey Lynch and Laurel Lynch Beeler). She moved to Michigan in 1972 and continued to share her passion for health education through her work within the Birmingham School District and The Michigan Department of Education.
She enjoyed golf, international travel, debating politics, red wine, the Florida sunshine and especially her four-legged best friends (Patty and Bella). She was an amazing Mother and spirited friend to many. She is survived by her 3 children, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, her sister and brother-in-law (Polly & David Brown) and several nieces, nephews and cousin.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 at the Woodside Cemetery, County Route 79, Belleville. Arrangements are with the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Online condolences mat be made at patricia-pelton-nichols.forevermissed.com or at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
