Canton- Patricia “Pat” Ann Trombley, 80, of Buck Street, Canton died Sunday, January 12, 2020, while under the care of her loving daughters. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Her funeral will be Friday, January 17 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Burial will be held in the spring, at the convenience of the family, in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Potsdam Humane Society or Colton Rescue Squad. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
Patricia “Pat” Ann Trombley
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.