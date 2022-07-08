Gouverneur - Patricia “Pat” Hilts, 76, passed away on Thursday at her home. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 14 at 11 am at St. James Church, Gouverneur. Calling hours are on Wednesday 6-8 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
