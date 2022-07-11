Gouverneur - Patricia R. Hilts, 76, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at her home.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 14th at 11:00 am at St. James Church, Gouverneur with Fr. Jay Seymour officiating and burial to follow in Old St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur. Calling hours are on Wednesday, 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Patricia was born on April 25, 1946, the daughter of Kenneth and Doris (Shinnock) Rumble.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School and married Peter Hilts on July 17, 1965 at St. James Church, Gouverneur.
The couple owned and operated Pete’s Big M Market in Gouverneur for many years.
Pat had been a member of the Gouverneur Country Club and local knitting club, enjoyed playing bridge, hunting, golf, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters Heather and Clark Burdick of Sunnyvale, CA, Hedy and Terry Collins of Knoxville, TN, Holly Hilts and Mike Donaldson of Gouverneur, her 5 grandsons Kegan, Michael, Maxwell, Connor, and Evan, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pat is predeceased by her husband Pete, her parents, a brother Michael Rumble, and a sister Catherine “Kitty” Mashaw.
Pat requested memorial donations to St. James School, 20 South Gordon Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642 in lieu of flowers.
