A Funeral Mass for Patricia R. Thomas, age 88 of Hammond will be held at 11:00am on Friday (Sept 20, 2019) at St. Peter’s Church in Hammond with burial to follow at the Cedar Cemetery, Black Lake, NY. A reception will be held at the Brier Hill Fire Hall.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday (Sept 19, 2019) from 1-3pm & 6-8pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home in Ogdensburg. Mrs. Thomas passed away on Saturday afternoon Sept 14th at the United Helpers Nursing Home surrounded by her family.
Surviving are her children Steven (Patricia) Thomas of Central Square, Patrick (Susan) Thomas of Hopewell Junction, NY and Nancy Measheaw of Black Lake; a brother Donald (Shirley) Reed of Richmond, VA along with ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews & cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Frederick Thomas in 1995. A brother Walter Reed Jr. and a sister Shirley Gray.
Patricia was born on February 2, 1931 in Theresa NY, a daughter of the late Walter and Frances (McDonald) Reed. She graduated from Hammond Rural School and later married Frederick M. Thomas on May 24, 1949. During her career she worked as an attendant at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg for 23 years. Together, she and her husband owned and operated Thomas Farm and Campgrounds. She was a member of the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Hammond. She also loved to travel and enjoyed playing bingo.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Brier Hill Fire or the Morristown Fire Departments. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.