Patricia S. Fluno, 63, of Watertown, passed away April 26, 2021 at her home, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by her family.
Among her survivors is her husband David L. Fluno. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A full obituary will follow.
