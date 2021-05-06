It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia “Tricia” Shirley Fluno, on April 26, 2021. She was 63 years young.
Tricia was born in Calexico, CA November 27, 1957 to Ruth and Herbert Leach, a US Border Patrol officer, and later moved to Watertown, NY where she spent most of her youth. She attended Watertown High School but graduated from Ogdensburg High, class of 75’, after her dad was promoted and reassigned to Ogdensburg NY Sector.
Tricia spent the next 3 decades living in sunny California where she did her life’s work: raising her 3 daughters, Danielle, Michelle and Nikki. In addition to family life, Tricia worked for JC Penney for several years before landing a job working for the US Postal in Carmichael, CA. In 2009, she made her way back to Watertown, and in August of 2010, she married the love of her life, David Leroy Fluno. Back in her hometown, Tricia worked at the local Lowe’s in the paint department. She then moved on and loved working at and with Ronson’s Gold Star Liquor on Arsenal St.
Tricia was the most loyal and caring daughter, wife, sister and friend. She was the best mother and grandmother, always there with support and love, no matter how far the distance between them. She loved nothing more than playing with her grand-kids. Family always came first. Everyone who met or worked with Tricia remembers her infectious laugh, warming smile, her caring nature and free spirit. She led with her heart in everything she did, and was an advocate for always doing what was right.
She enjoyed the simple things in life from pulling weeds in the yard, to piecing together puzzles. Having a float in the pool with a good book or a long peaceful boat ride on the St. Lawrence River. She loved watching the big ships pass by and once in awhile received a Captain’s salute from the freighters. Wellesley Island was her “happy place”. She loved spending time there with family, soaking up the sun.
Tricia is survived by her husband, her 2 sisters, 3 daughters, 2 bonus sons and 6 grandchildren. She will be missed by them all and many, many others.
Her husband, David, and her daughters extend a very sincere thank you to Susan and Jack Woodward, Kim Hutchins and everyone at both the Walker Cancer Center and at Jefferson County Hospice for their unwavering support and love. A private memorial service will be held at the River this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting a donation to Jefferson County Hospice, should you feel so inclined.
Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
