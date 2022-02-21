STAR LAKE – Patricia V. Pomerville, age 83, of Star Lake, passed away on February 18, 2022 under the care of her family.
Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake, on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 1 – 3 p.m. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Roger Benjamin officiating. Burial will be in the Cranberry Lake Cemetery in the spring. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
