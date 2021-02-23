Patrick A. Steele, of LaFargeville passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay.
Patrick was born in Alexandria Bay on March 17, 1961, son of the late George D. and Beatrice E. Fitchette Steele and he attended LaFargeville school. A marriage to Bobbi Hepfer ended in divorce.
He worked for several local companies, including Rusty Johnson Masonry, as a masonry worker. Patrick enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and generally being an outdoorsman. His greatest enjoyment was his children, grandchildren, and family.
Patrick is survived by his four children, Ian J. Steele, LaFargeville, Courtney J. Steele and companion Josh Vrooman, Hammond, Chelsea M. Steele and companion John Fuller, Redwood, and Aaron J. Steele and companion Eric Nguyen, Watertown; five grandchildren, Hailey Whitmore, Liam and Austin Vrooman, John Fuller II, and Jacob Fuller; brother Cary Steele and wife Sheila, LaFargeville; niece Pamela Kerr; two great nephews, Matthew R. and Jonathan M.; great great nephew Jackson; and cousins.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton on Wednesday, March 3, from 4 - 7 PM. A graveside service will be in the spring at a time and date to be announced. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance to all services. Online condolences to Patrick’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
