Patrick D. Bates, 57, lifetime resident of Lorraine, died Thursday March 26, 2020 following a logging accident on his property. There are no calling hours. A private family graveside service will be in the Lorraine Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams.
He is survived by a daughter Harley Bates (fiancee Jordan Shannon), Watertown; his companion of over twenty years LouAnn Parish, Lorraine; a sister Gayle (Frank) Seymour, Lorraine; two nephews Matthew Seymour, Lorraine; Joseph Seymour, Carthage; and two nieces Alesa Maguire (Tim), Adams Center and Denise (Richard) Quinn, Adams. Also surviving are LouAnn’s children Nathan Parish, Adams Center, Kala (Jordan) Maguire, Mannsville and Mara Sears, Lorraine; and several cousins.
He is predeceased by two brothers, Allan Bates and infant Robert Bates Jr.
Born May 21, 1962 in Watertown, NY, son of Robert and Beatrice (Dealing) Bates, he graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 1981. Pat worked on the family farm in Lorraine with his father. Following the death of his father on March 7, 2000, he took over the operation of the farm working with his mother until she died April 8, 2012. Pat and LouAnn have operated the farm together since then.Pat enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in the woods. His greatest joy was working on his land. He was a simple man who lived a simple life. Over the years Pat and his dad were assisted in the farm operation by many hard-working friends to include Wayne (Freddie) Smithers, Gary Smithers, Tim Strough, Jody Strough and Zach Thompson.
The family would like to thank the local farming community who have stepped in to assist with the farm chores. “It takes a village to run a family farm.”
Pat was a member of the Lorraine Sportsman Club, Agra Mark Co-op, and a former member of the Adams Center and Watertown Trap Shooting Club.
Donations in his memory may be made to Lorraine Sportsman Club or any Wildlife or Conservation Foundation of your choice.
