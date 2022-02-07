CARTHAGE/CROGHAN, NY ~ Patrick D. VerSchneider, 79, formerly of Colton, NY, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing in Carthage where he had resided since October 5, 2015.
Born October 14, 1942 in Lowville, NY, a son of Aloysius and Nellie (Henry) VerSchneider, he graduated from Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan in 1960.
In 1969, he received a Master of Divinity Degree from St. Bernard’s Seminary in Rochester, NY. He also graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1977 with a Master Degree in Education, and in 2000 from St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY with a Master of Counseling and Human Development Degree. While studying at St. Bernard’s, he was active in pastoral and community service within the Greater Rochester, NY area. Following his 1969 graduation from St. Bernard’s, he was ordained in the Diocese of Ogdensburg by Bishop Stanislaus Joseph Brzana S.T.D., as Rev. Patrick D. VerSchneider. He first served as a priest in Massena, NY, followed by a second assignment at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY. His work at St. Mary’s included supporting the Religious Education Program, the Altar and Rosary Society, St. Mary’s Elementary School youth ministry, pastoral and hospital care.
Leaving active ministry in 1974, Patrick continued to serve Potsdam and the St. Lawrence County area in a number of education and public service roles, including Potsdam Acting Village Justice. Additionally, he was the St. Lawrence County Fire & Rescue Coordinator for many years. After receiving his Master of Counseling and Human Development Degree in 2000, he accepted positions as a guidance counselor with the State of Maine School Districts at Rangely Lakes Regional School, Telstar Regional Middle/High School and Forest Hills Consolidated School. A member of the Maine Counseling Association, he was well liked and respected by students, parents and teachers alike for his commitment to putting the needs of the students first. He officially retired from counseling in 2009.
He married Constance Wood in 1989 in Colton, NY. Connie died April 29, 2015.
Pat was an avid nature lover who enjoyed hunting, fishing and walking the woods. He had a passion for collecting antique weapons, that continued throughout his life. At one point his collection included several Revolutionary War era rifles, a cavalry sword, a Japanese samurai sword from WWII, and even a small replica cannon that he would fire on holidays. He had a curious mind, a sharp wit, and boundless empathy and patience. He was a good man, husband, father and brother, and he will be missed dearly.
Surviving are sons David P. VerSchneider, of Taiwan and Daniel C. VerSchneider and wife, Chinatsu Endo, of Hyattsville, MD, his granddaughter, Raye Olivia Endo, and a brother Michael and wife, Karen VerSchneider, of Croghan.
Funeral services for Patrick will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, beginning with a 9:15 a.m. Prayer Service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by an 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan, will be later in the Spring.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 11th, from 4 – 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
