Patrick D. Villano Sr., age 73, passed away on Sunday July 24, at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. A memorial service will be held on Friday July 29, 2022 at 11am at Frary Funeral Home, 60 Maple Street, Massena with Rev. Severinus Torwoe officiating.
Patrick was born on March 22, 1949 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the son of the late Patsy and Marie (Guerrera) Villano. He graduated from Trumbull High School in Trumbull, Connecticut in 1967. After high school, Pat attended Bullard Havens technical school and became an electrician.
On October 27, 1978, Patrick married Susan Gowans in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Patrick is survived by his wife Susan, four children, Patrick D. Jr. and Amanda Lapage of Brasher Falls, Hollie Villano and Alexa Villano of Massena, and Amanda and her husband Jason Tyler of Barneveld, NY, and beloved grandchildren Heaven, Josie and Anderson, as well as Jenna and Caleb that were like grandchildren to him. A sister Marylee Cannone of Newtown, Connecticut, two nieces Jamie and Patsy. A sister-in-law Janet Lockwood, and nephews David and Paul and his wife Jill residing in Florida. Additional nieces and nephews, Victoria, Christopher, Jill and Paige, from Connecticut. He is predeceased by his parents Patsy and Marie, and brother-in-law Robert Cannone.
He owned and operated Villano’s Auto Sales in Massena for many years. Pat also owned the Massena Springs Tavern which held many fond memories for him. He was still in close contact with many of the people he met there, calling them friends. Before moving to Massena in 1987, Pat worked as an electrician for Pantan Electric and Automatic Plating in Bridgeport, CT. Pat then began renovating multiple family apartment buildings and rental property became his business.
Pat loved everything and anything to do with cars, diesel trucks and playing poker. Many friends will remember Pat singing karaoke, The Devil Went Down to Georgia was a favorite. Pat loved animals, often posting about them on Facebook as many of you know. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed all the holiday gatherings and celebrations surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Pat was the best Husband, Dad, Papa and Brother anyone could ask for and he will be so very missed.
Donations may be made in Patrick’s memory to a local charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Fraryfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.