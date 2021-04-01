Patrick E. Hackett, Sr. was blessed to have his final wish come true with his peaceful passing from this life in the early morning hours of March 26, 2021 in the quiet surroundings of his home. A private Mass of Christian Burial for Patrick E. Hackett, Sr. will be held at St. John’s Church, in Morristown, New York. Arrangements have been entrusted to IslandView Funeral Services, www.islandviewfs.com
Pat was born in Ogdensburg, New York on February 16, 1931, the firstborn son of the late Emmet P. and Emma E. Bateman. Pat grew up in Ogdensburg and spent his summers at the Bateman family camp on the St. Lawrence River. He had fond memories of fun and mischief with his family and particularly with
his older close cousin, Spike Bateman, who is credited with “showing him the ropes.” Pat graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy as a proud member of the Class of 1948. He was an active student, participating in school activities and sports. He especially loved playing football and was named an All-Northern football player. He was president of his senior class and enjoyed yearly reunions at the Jones Farm with Sonny and Mary Jones, his brother-in law and best friend, Tom Ward, Don Awan, Janet Kelly, and Jerry Roach, to name a few. After a year of post-graduate study, Pat, his brother Ned, and friend Joe Connors all enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Pat enjoyed his four-year Navy career serving during the Korean War and became an electronics instructor which he continued in the reserves. He loved his country and the experiences he received in the Navy and was so proud when his grandson, Robert Backus, enlisted in the Marines in 2004, right out of high school as his grandfather had done 55 years earlier; Grandpa fondly called him “Gunny”, often with a salute.
Pat considered the priesthood but instead, on May 8, 1954, Pat married Mary Katherine Ward at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg, New York, a decision for which his wife and children will be eternally grateful. Pat and Mary K. lived their first months of marriage in California while Pat was in the Navy. Their time in California was often recalled with great pleasure, especially their friendship with Nick and Sona LaVarnway and their son, Charles.
After their honorable discharges, Pat and Ned’s father, Emmet invited the boys to come home and join the family business and see if “they could make a go of it” and a go of it they did. Together, they continued the tradition begun in the mid 1800’s by their great grandfather and passed down through three generations. They built a business known for quality products and service that became a landmark in Ogdensburg. Pat served on
national advisory boards of the True Value Company and was called “Mayor of the Market” at their semi-annual shows because he showed such enthusiasm for the business and such willingness to encourage new and existing business owners like himself and his brother. Pat equally enjoyed working with vendors and sealing the deal on great opportunities to supply great products at great prices to Hackett customers. Pat had the highest level of honesty and integrity and passed this on to his four children in the business, who all worked at the store one time or another.
Pat was active in his community and served on many boards in many capacities. He was a proud 60-year member of the Ogdensburg Lions Club, Past-President of the Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce, Vice-Chairman of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, Past President of the St. Joseph’s Foundation, St. Mary’s Cathedral and St. John’s Church Parish Councils, just to name a few. He and Mary Katherine were honored to receive the Caritas Award given by the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Ogdensburg. After retirement, he became a “trained” hospice volunteer and a religious education instructor, ministries he took very seriously. He was a member of Weight Watchers for many years, mastering the art of weighing in initially with heavy clothes and shoes and cleverly wearing lighter items each week.
As Pat considered retirement, he and Mary K. made the decision to settle in a home on the shores of the St. Lawrence. While still a very visible presence in the city of Ogdensburg, Pat and Mary K were embraced by the small village that they lovingly called “Motown”. They loved the river and their home. They both were active in their parish, St. John’s Church, which was highlighted with the building of a new church, under the direction of Msgr. Harry Snow, who became a close family friend. They had many friends with whom they enjoyed Friday Night Dinners
together and participated in many local events and gatherings. After Mary K.’s passing in 2015, Pat enjoyed frequent visits from his close friend John Kelly, his wife Sandra, and long-time family friend, June B. Ross. Some of the very best times happened around the holidays and warm summer weekends when Pat and Mary K.’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren would visit and share many fond memories.
Pat was a devoted father of four children, all of whom survive him: Jane H. (Mark) Backus, Mexico, NY; Juliann H. (Lee) Cliff and Patrick E. (Lori) Hackett, Jr., both of Ogdensburg, NY; and Eileen H. (Roy III) Simmons, Fayetteville, NY. He is survived by six grandchildren: Michael C. (Andrea) Backus of Mexico, NY; Robert P. (Michelle) Backus of Maryland; Jacob P. Hackett and Chelsea M. Hackett of Ogdensburg; Roy D. Simmons IV of Syracuse, NY and Ryan P. Simmons of California; additionally Pat loved his two great-grandchildren, Madelynne K. and Joseph A. Backus of Mexico. Patrick is also survived by a brother, Edward (Ned) B. Hackett and sister, Mary A. Hackett Sperzel, as well as several very special cousins and several nieces and nephews in the Bateman, Hackett and Ward families.
Because of his busy life, Pat never really developed any hobbies. But, if there is such a thing, Pat’s hobbies were his faith and friendships. His faith was the center of his life and he held his Catholic faith with the highest regard and wished for his family the same. He loved people and people loved him. Everywhere he went, he made friends along the way. He always looked for the best in everyone and had special relationships with so many.
Pat’s family would like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Michael Seidman and his staff for their care of Pat and Mary K over the decades. Finally, the family would like to especially thank “Team Hackett” for their kindness, care, and compassion that has been provided to our parents for which we will be forever grateful.
Memorial Donations may be made to: St. John’s Church, P.O. Box 216 Morristown, New York 13664; St. Joseph’s Foundation, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, New York 3669; Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, 6686 St Highway 37, Ogdensburg, New York 13669; Morristown Fire and Rescue Department, 200 Morris Street, Morristown, New York 13664; St. Lawrence Valley Society for the Prevention of Animals (SPCA), 618 St Highway 68, Ogdensburg, New York 13669; Frederic Remington Art Museum Foundation, 311 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, New York 13669, or to a charity of one’s choice.
