Patrick F. Coleman, 86. 172 Ten Eyck St., died on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law Margaret and Matthew Grant under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
A prayer service will be held at 11:15 am on Saturday, November 20th, 2021, at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home followed by a 12-noon funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, November 19th from 2 pm – 4 pm and 7 pm – 9 pm at the funeral home.
Patrick is survived by his wife Dorothy; two daughters and sons-in-law Deborah and Miles Reynolds, Ormond Beach, FL and Margaret and Matthew Grant, Watertown; four grandchildren Colleen (Clinton) Lewis, Avondale Estates, GA, Patrick (Claudia) Reynolds, Orlando, FL, Daniel (Katelynn Shannon) Grant, Watertown, Cole Grant, Watertown; five great grandchildren Cailin and Colin Lewis, Avondale Estates, GA, Evan and Connor Grant, Watertown and Isabella Reynolds, Orlando, FL; a living sister Korleen (Robert) Taylor, Adams Center; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by four sisters, Mary Jane Deline, Margaret Peckham, Rita Deline and Carolyn Pratt. Five brothers Daniel, Paul, Joseph, Michael and James also predeceased him.
Patrick was born July 30, 1935, in Watertown, son of the late Daniel and Margaret Carlin Coleman. He married Dorothy Evans on December 18, 1954, at St. Patrick’s Church by the Reverend Monsignor Frederick P. Diviney.
In 1955, Patrick went to work as an apprentice for A. Frederick and Sons construction. After completion of his apprenticeship, he remained employed by A. Frederick and Sons construction as superintendent on many projects in the north country to include the Jefferson County Office Building, the Watertown Daily Times building, Jefferson Community College, and the Madonna Home at Mercy Hospital. He built the City of Watertown fountain at the “Top of Public Square.”
Patrick worked for the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, Local - 56 union and was elected the Business Agent for Local -56, remaining until his retirement. He oversaw the Union Apprenticeship Program for many years. One of the challenges met in his career as Business Agent was coordinating bricklayers from all over the country for the Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division expansion in the 1980’s.
Patrick was the founder of the local Health, Welfare and Pension Fund for the Northern New York Bricklayers and remained a trustee until his death.
Family and family traditions were important to Patrick. He was always willing to care, assist and provide guidance to family. He was an avid sports fan from his years of playing sports and participating in his grandsons’ sporting events. He was a faithful follower of the Notre Dame football program.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Church or Hospice of Jefferson County. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
