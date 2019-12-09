Patrick J. Monaghan, 73, a resident at Samaritan Summit Village, passed away December 1, 2019.
Born on May 10, 1946 in Watertown, NY, son of the late Winfred and Laura Lawton Monaghan, he attended WHS. He entered the US Navy in 1963 and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. While serving in the military he got his start in the postal service delivering mail from ship to shore. Upon his discharge in 1968 he returned to Watertown and worked various jobs in the Watertown area before going to work at the US Postal Service in 1976 as a mail carrier, retiring in 1999. During that time, he received his Associates Degree from JCC and later his bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University in Math/Science.
He married Judy Brown on July 3, 1969; the marriage ended in divorce in 1988. He then married Lorri Manuel on October 12, 1991 at Asbury United Methodist Church. The couple owned and operated All-Star Cab Co. from 1991 until February 2000, Cash for Cans on Factory St., and Lorshell’s Coffee Shop in the Paddock Arcade.
He was a member of the VFW, Watertown American Post 61 and enjoyed gambling and going to Las Vegas and Atlantic City.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Lorri A. Monaghan, Watertown, four children, Bobbie J. Monaghan and her companion Tom Pearson, Kristy L. and Ron Hamblin, Jason R. and Tabatha Rodgers, all of Watertown, Patrick J. Monaghan, Erwin, NC, seven grandchildren, Meghan, Ryan, Bryce, Andrew, Austin, Jaxson, and Gideon, a great grandson, Lucas, two brothers, Winfred and Robert Monaghan, of Watertown, many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents his son, a son Matthew Monaghan died in 1998 and two sisters, Shirley Beardmore and Judy A. Monaghan predeceased him.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life with Military Honors at the New Life Christian Church on Gaffney Dr., Watertown on Saturday, December 14th at 2 p.m. with Reverend Bruce Chapman and Pastor Kirk Gilchrist officiating.
The family would like to the thank the nurses and staff on the 2nd floor at the Samaritan Summit Village for the care and compassion provided for the past six years.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.