Massena: Patrick J. Murphy, 83, died October 24, 2022, with family at his side, in Rochester, NY.
He was born June 24, 1939, at home, in Massena, NY, the son of Oral and Mamie (Danboise) Murphy. He attended Sacred Heart School and graduated Massena High School.
Pat wore many hats well. He was a natural athlete who excelled at many sports and was even named varsity football MVP his junior & senior years at Massena (MCHS). In addition to his football success, he also earned many wrestling and track awards and was inducted into the MCHS Hall of Fame in 1991. After wrestling for West Point for four years, he began his distinguished career in the US Army. He was a qualified Airborne Ranger whose posts took him all over the world, including two separate tours in Vietnam, Germany and Turkey. Early in his career, Pat was encouraged to move from infantry to military intelligence, and while stationed in Germany he did. He received numerous military honors, including the bronze star.
On July 1, 1961, Pat married Willa (Davis), his wife of 61 years. They were introduced at mass, courted by phone, and were later married at Sacred Heart Church in Highland Falls, NY.
After retiring from the Army as a LT. Colonel in 1981, Pat worked for a defense consulting firm before returning to Massena, where he owned and operated Murphy’s Celtic Inn for nearly a decade. During these years of ‘semi-retirement’, Pat expanded his interests, to include: watercolors, creative writing (poetry and fiction), and cooking - Pat was an award-winning chili champion! He was known for his sharp analytical mind, quick wit, generosity, and his ability to excel in all his pursuits.
He is survived by his wife Willa, daughter Loreen, son Bryan, and daughter in-law Patricia; brother Timothy Murphy (and wife Patti), of Poughkeepsie, NY; granddaughters, Megan and Bonnie Anderson, of Charlottesville, VA; and grandson Sean, who is a student at Xavier College Cincinnati, OH. Special cousins: big sister and true sister Loreen (Spaulding), School Sisters of Notre Dame, and her brother Tom (and wife Angie) Spaulding of Saratoga, NY.
Pat was predeceased by his parents, a brother Bill, sister Cyndee, and his son Patrick J. Murphy.
Calling hours will be held on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022 at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena from 4:00 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, Louisville, NY. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Pat’s memory to The Massena Rescue Squad, 371 E. Orvis St. Massena, NY 13662; Trinity School, 188 Main St. Massena, NY 13662; the Police Activities League, 30 Bayley Road, Massena, NY 13662; and the Akwesasne Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 490, Akwesasne, NY 13655. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolence online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
