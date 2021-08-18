You have permission to edit this article.
Patrick T. Rue Sr.

Patrick T. Rue Sr.

Rue

GOUVERNEUR – Patrick T. Rue, Sr., age 57, of Gouverneur, passed away on August 17, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the care of French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

