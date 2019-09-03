Patrick William Casey, 77, of Goodrich Street, Canton, died peacefully on September 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the eldest of seven sons born on September 21, 1941 to William Bernard Casey and Marion Strader Casey.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy (Wildman); his children, Cheryl Casey-Rose and her husband Michael Rose, Latham, NY; Amy Cosman and her husband Edward(Ned), Branchburg, NJ; William (Bill) Casey and his wife Hilary Grimes-Casey, Cazenovia, NY; six grandchildren, Hannah Rose, Caroline Rose, Ella Cosman, Maura Cosman, Iris Casey and John (Jack) Casey. He leaves behind five brothers, Lawrence (Diane Drummond), Canton; Timothy (Katherine), Greenfield Center; Richard (Katherine), Potsdam; Michael (Concetta), High Springs, FL; and Jeremiah (Patrick Macey), Rochester, NY. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents in 1965 and 1967, leaving his brothers in the care of he and his wife. Last year, he lost his youngest brother, Brian whose wife, Kathleen, and daughter, Bridget, reside in Canton.
Born and raised in Potsdam, he graduated from Potsdam Central School in 1959. He was honored by Potsdam Central School in 2014 when he was inducted into their Atheletic Hall of Fame as an Outstanding Athlete for his excellence and leadership as captain in baseball and basketball. He graduated with a degree in Education from Potsdam State where he played baseball and soccer, through which he established life-long friendships. After teaching for one year in Parishville, he taught Social Studies in Canton Central Schools for 34 years before retiring. He established himself as a strong supporter of North Country athletics. His continued participation included coaching the Canton 7th and 8th grade boys basketball teams for 20 years, assistant coaching in Canton track and football, co-founding and coaching high school club soccer at Canton High School, umpiring Section X baseball and softball for 42 years, refereeing high school soccer, operating the clock and scoreboard at Canton basketball games and taking tickets at Section X playoffs for more than 45 years.
Pat was an avid sports fan and continued to follow his beloved New York Yankees into his final days. He enjoyed traveling in his retirement. His wife, children, grandchildren and brothers were at the center of his life. He will be missed by his family, colleagues and friends in Canton and beyond.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Stitt as celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016 or the Canton Golden Bears Booster Club, 99 State Street, Canton, NY 13617. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
