Patsy A. Chirico, 72, Waterton, passed away may 10, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Among his survivors is his wife, Cathy. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A complete obituary is on the funeral home’s website. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
