BRASHER IRON WORKS – Patsy L. Henderson, 63, of 2501 County Route 55, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, May 27, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Patsy was born January 1, 1958 in Massena, the daughter of the late Delbert and Marion (Ellsworth) Deshane and attended St. Lawrence Central Schools.
Patsy was a housekeeper at the Super 8. She had previously been employed as a prep cook at Bears Den Restaurant and a nurse’s aide at St. Regis Nursing Home. Patsy enjoyed playing bingo, traveling, watching game shows, and visiting with family and friends.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Randy; her son and his companion, Randy Henderson, II and Trina Thompson of Brasher Iron Works; her grandchildren, Summer-Skye, Aria Rose, and Maxton; her sisters, Darlene (Bob) Briggs of Bombay; Rhonda Perrin (George Dennis) of Massena; Kaylene (Eddie) Villnave of Massena; Valerie Deshane of Massena; and her brothers, Ronnie (Linda) Deshane of Brasher; Terry (Christine) Deshane of Massena; Tommy (Linda) Deshane of Brasher Iron Works; and Elvis (Shannon) Deshane of Massena.
She is also survived by her father-in-law, Edward Henderson of Brasher Iron Works and her sister-in-law, Ronda (Tim) Martin of Massena, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant son, Clifford; her sisters, Joyce Ward and Janet LaPrade; brothers, Gary and Bruce Deshane; and her mother-in-law, Beverly Henderson.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Massena. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.