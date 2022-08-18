Paul A. Baker, 86, Rutland Center, retired owner of the Deer River Lumber Company, passed away Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 at his home under the care of his loving wife Leona and his family.
The funeral will be 11 am Monday, August 22nd at the Parkside Bible Church, Eastern Blvd, Watertown. Burial will follow in the Hillside Cemetery, Champion, NY. Calling hours will be Sunday from 1 pm - 4 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Among his survivors is his wife Leona and his son Chris (Kerrie) Baker, Castorland.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
