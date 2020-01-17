Louisville: Paul David Beckstead, age 52 was born on March 20, 1967 by the late Mary Jane (Whalen) and Weymouth Beckstead and passed unexpectedly on January 15, 2020 in the comfort of his own home. Friends and family may call the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 3:00 until 6:00 P.M. A celebration of Life will be held at the Massena VFW located at 101 W Hatfield St, Massena, NY following the callings hours. For more information, or to share online condolences and memories of Paul, please visit www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Paul David Beckstead
