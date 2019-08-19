LOWVILLE — Paul Edward Smith, 76, Number Four Road Lowville passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home, under the care of Hospice, his companion Carol Zehr, and his children.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, followed by a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. The funeral Mass will be said at 12 noon at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville with Rev. F. James Shurtleff, officiating. Burial will follow in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 81 Lowville, N.Y. or friends of Lewis County Hospice P.O. Box 266 Lowville, N.Y. 13367.
Paul is survived by two children and their spouses, Edward Smith and Lori Aubrey-Smith of Ogdensburg, N.Y. and Rebecca and Charles “Buddy” Kelley of Carthage, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Sarah, Skyelar, and Duncan; his companion, Carol Zehr of Lowville; one brother and his wife, Fredrick and Patsy Smith of Lowville; two sisters, his twin, Pauline Smith, of Lowville, Rose Bauer, of Parrish N.Y.; two half-brothers, Jerome Smith of Corning, Robert Smith of Utica; two half-sisters, Dianne Cannan of Watson, Marie Morley and her companion Calvin of Gloversville; an adopted brother, Douglas and Bridget McLane of Deer River; his aunt Bernice Harrington; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his wife Audrey Smith; and infant son, Joseph; a brother, Walter Smith; and two half-brothers Duane and Harold Smith.
Paul was born on February 6, 1943 in Boonville, the son of Aloysius and Inez Leffingwell Smith. He attended Constableville School and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1962. On April 25, 1964 he married Audrey M. Hill at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Paul worked at Pajco Lowville for 41 years, retiring in 2005. Mrs. Smith Died on October 2, 2015.
Mr. Smith was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, a member of the Lowville Fire Dept. and a volunteer ambulance driver for Lewis County Search and Rescue for several years. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers, traveling, gardening and spending time at his camps. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
