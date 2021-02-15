Paul F. Bond, 83, passed away Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at his home in Adams.
Per Paul’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
He is survived by his children Michael and Elizabeth Bond, Adams, Lori and Tony Tortora, Manassas, VA, Brian and Erika Bond, Adams Center; his grandchildren Paul, Amanda and Christopher Bond, Tony and Katie Tortora, Brodie and Jeremiah Bond, Noel and Ava Bond; his sister Loretta Esposito, Watertown, Katherine Timerman, Dexter, Carol Burnett, Tyler, TX, Joyce Larkin, Clayton, Susan Fitch, Alex Bay, Donna Sanford, Clayton; nieces and nephews.
Paul was predeceased by his parents Frank and Bertha Bond, his ex-wife Shirley (Larkin) Bond, sisters Sharon Longway and Karen Morrow, brothers George, Leo, Richard and Gary and two sons Patrick and Scott.
Mr. Bond was born in Rodman, September 17, 1937, a son to Frank and Bertha Plato Bond. He was educated in Clayton schools. A marriage to Shirley Larkin ended in divorce.
Paul was a self-employed dairy farmer in Adams for his entire working life.
Paul loved his life on the farm and enjoyed being with his grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Belleville Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
