All services for Paul F. Potoski will be held at a later date and will be private. Mr. Potoski of Watertown, NY passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 14, 2020. He was born September 19, 1971 in Watertown, NY the son of Frank and Victoria Potoski. He attended school at Case, Jr. and Sackets Harbor Central School.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers, snowmobiling and truly enjoyed cooking. Surviving are his father Frank Potoski, a brother Joseph Potoski and a sister Nicole Potoski, all of whom reside in Watertown. His mother Victoria Potoski, and a sister Tammy Lynn Potoski had previously passed away before him. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.