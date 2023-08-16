Skip to main content
Paul Francis Ostrowski

CROGHAN, NY ~ Paul Francis Ostrowski, 66, of Chester, VT, formerly of Croghan, passed away on December 28, 2022 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.

Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.

