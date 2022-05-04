Skip to main content
Paul Fregoe

  • 0
Paul Fregoe

Massena, NY. May 4, 2022 The Family of Paul Fregoe are saddened to report his passing.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home Inc. 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. A full obituary will be published once arrangements for Paul are finalized.

