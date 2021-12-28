Lyons Falls — Paul H. Rogers, 89, of New St., passed away early Wednesday at Carthage Area Hospital, where he had been a patient for 5 days.
He was born May 12, 1932, at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, the son of Thomas J. and Ola Zimmer Rogers. Thomas passed away in 1935 and Ola married Raymond Hoffman Jr. Paul was a 1951 graduate of Lyons Falls High School and graduated from Utica School of Commerce 1953.From 1953 until he retired in 1976, he was employed at Georgia Pacific Corp., Lyons Falls. He married Sandra P. Ainsworth on August 17, 1959, in St. Mary’ s Church, Glenfield.
He is survived by his wife; four children, Tom and Stephenie Rogers, of Indiana; Michael Rogers, of Lyons Falls; Christine Platt, of Lyons Falls; and Patrick Rogers, of Brantingham.
Paul also had 6 beloved grandchildren and 12 beloved great-grandchildren. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and bowling. He also enjoyed snowmobiling with his friend Ed Trombley and hanging out with his friend Bob Cataldo. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
The funeral was held Tuesday at the Callaghan Funeral Home, Port Leyden, with Deacon Chaufty, officiating. Spring Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.