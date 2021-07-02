Paul “Jay” Schwartfigure Jr, 50, of Whitney Point and formerly of Ogdensburg, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020 at his home following an illness. Burial will be July 10 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Surviving is his mother, Lucille Schwartfigure of Ogdensburg; a son, Nakaya H. Schwartfigure of Ogdensburg; a daughter, Randi (Christopher) Hamlin of Dansville; siblings Vaughne Barkley of Heuvelton, Dawn (James) Stevenson of Massena, Michael (Jody) Schwartfigure of Colton, Christopher Schwartfigure of Maryland, and Levi Schwartfigure Jr. of Ogdensburg; two stepsisters, Tonya Schwartfigure and Marlene Clark; a stepbrother, Brian Perry; a grandson, Sheldon Hamlin; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Paul Schwartfigure Sr., and stepfather, Levi Schwartfigure.
Paul was born on Aug. 6, 1970 in Ogdensburg, a son of Paul and Lucille (Dishaw) Schwartfigure Sr. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy and graduated from Marion High School.
During his career, he worked as a welder and construction worker in Rochester and Ogdensburg and he was also a “DJ” in the Ogdensburg area known as “Bear.”
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, 545 NY 37, Hogansburg, NY, 13655.
