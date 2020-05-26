Paul Joseph (“P.J.”) Hafer, 66, of Potsdam, passed away on Saturday afternoon, May 23, 2020, at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena.
P.J. was born April 5, 1954 in Ogdensburg, the son of the late Dr. Paul E. Hafer and Genevieve (Henry) Hafer. He was a 1972 graduate of Potsdam High School, and a member of the wrestling team. P.J. was active in the Boy Scouts and worked for several years developing programs and facilities at Camp Vigor near Parishville, New York.
In 1976, P.J. earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from SUNY Potsdam in an accelerated four-year mathematics program. He was the recipient of several departmental awards including the Jessie McNall Science Award.
During his undergraduate career, P.J. enjoyed working with Dr. Frank Revetta on developing models used for the purpose of earthquake predictions. P.J. also wrote a handbook entitled “Calculus Survival Manual,” and he was noted for his teaching ability.
After graduation, P.J. attended Indiana University to pursue work on a Doctoral degree.
P.J. had many interests- one of which was flying. He obtained a commercial pilot’s license with an instrumental rating, and he built several hang-gliders and small airplanes.
Noted for his expertise with fiberglass construction, P.J. was recruited to repair one of the spires on St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood, New York, where it stands tall today. P.J. also rebuilt the corpus with fiberglass parts that greets you on the crucifix at the entrance to St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam. He also constructed several geodesic dome buildings, and manufactured fiberglass canoes, several of which he donated to various charities.
P.J. was active in the Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department. He worked at Martin’s Maple Street Station, tending the gas pumps for several years. He was also employed by Evans and White Hardware for eight years, typically in the paint department, where he was known for his unique customer service and colorful sense of humor.
P.J. struggled with Bipolar Disorder for many years. In 2007, he suffered a stroke and was subsequently hospitalized until his passing.
P.J. was predeceased by his father, Dr. Paul E. Hafer, and brother Edward (Ted) Hafer. P.J. is survived by his mother, Genevieve Hafer; sister Marcy (Hafer) Ramsay (Will Thomas); brother Matthew Hafer (Mary Kay Hafer); sister Laurel (Hafer) Thompson (James Thompson), and several nieces and nephews whom P.J. took great joy in entertaining.
Donations may be made in P.J.’s name to the Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements are with Garner Funeral Service, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.garnerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.