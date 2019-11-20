THREE MILE BAY- Paul Klock, 74, of Three Mile Bay passed away Monday November 18th, 2019 at Oswego Health Center after being ill with Parkinson’s for many years. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Chaumont.
Paul was born March 10th, 1945 in Three Mile Bay to the late Thomas (Ted) and Mary Klock. He grew up on a farm, moving to Three Mile Bay in his teens. He attended Lyme Central School. He worked on Ward Reed’s farm for several years before being a custodian for Lyme Central School until retiring in 2006.
He loved Stock Car racing, hockey, the NY Giants, and Syracuse University sporting events.
Paul married Roxanne Best on July 10th, 1982. Even though they went their separate ways they remained close friends.
Paul is survived by his wife Roxanne, Three Mile Bay, a sister Patricia Eastman, Skaneateles, and two close friends Philip Payne and Jim Hill.
Paul is predeceased by his parents, brother Albert Klock, and a baby son.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday November 30th, 2019 from 12pm-2pm at the Three Mile Bay Fire Department 8581 NYS 12 E Three Mile Bay, NY 13693.
Donations may be made to the Three Mile Bay Ambulatory Fund 8581 NYS 12 E Three Mile Bay, NY 13693.
