CHAUMONT - Paul Leonard Drake, 73, of Morris Tract Rd., passed away, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.
Born on the family farm in Theresa, NY, he was a son of Lyle and Hilda Scouten Drake and a 1965 graduate of Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY.
Paul married Donna M. Frazier of LaFargeville, NY, on August 17, 1975 at the LaFargeville Methodist Church.
He was a farmer all of his life in the Theresa and Chaumont area.
Paul loved being in the outdoors, cutting wood, trapping, all with his children and grandchildren. He was proud of each new thing they learned and accomplished. He was also ready for a cup of coffee and a chat with everyone that stopped by for a visit.
The best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather there could ever be is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Terry and Debbie Drake, Chaumont, NY, Tim and Donna Drake, Theresa, NY, and Brian and Johanna Drake, NC; a daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Sam Matthews, Jr., Clayton, NY; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and cousins.
His parents and a brother, Gary Drake passed away previously.
Paul’s wishes were for no calling hours or funeral service.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
