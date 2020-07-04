Paul “Mike” Graveline, age 70, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away July 2, 2020 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Paul is survived by his daughter Sara Graveline and her companion Jesse Seward, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; one brother, William and his wife Lori Graveline, of Ogdensburg, NY, Joanne Seeley and her husband Lee, of Ogdensburg, NY, Pamela Graveline, of Ogdensburg, Kimberly Monroe and her husband Joe of Ogdensburg, NY; his mother, Joan Graveline of Ogdensburg, one grandchild, Jayci Seward, and close friend, Sue Cobb.
He was born November 5, 1949 in Ogdensburg, NY the son of William and Joan Bond Graveline. He graduated from OFA in 1969. He first worked Diamond National and then went to work for Cantine Vending. In 1987, he went to work for the prison system and retired from Riverview Correctional Facility in 2002.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bonfires, the Oswegatchie River, and his dog Nellie. He was ineffectually known as the Candy Man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.