ALEXANDRIA BAY - Paul R. Furgison, 81, of Highland Avenue, passed away at home, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Born on April 17, 1938 in Mannsville, NY, he was a son of Ralph and Ida Fulkerson Furgison and attended local schools.
A marriage to Carole M. Hayes ended in divorce.
Paul was currently operating his business of landscape maintenance, primarily working on Wellesley Island, NY. In his early years he worked for local farms, New York Air Brake, Watertown, NY, eventually owning his own farm in Lisbon, NY, and operating for twenty years. He also worked for Deluke’s Garden Center, Clayton, NY.
He enjoyed cutting wood, woodworking, hunting and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include a son, Timothy P. Furgison and companion, Cindy Mahnke, Lisbon, NY; a daughter, Pamela Walrath and Wayne Walrath, DeKalb, NY; a daughter, Carolyn Peterson, WA; three grandchildren, Payton Furgison, Brooke Walrath and Kim Walrath; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Mary and Homer Lanphear, Evans Mills, NY and Sally Hamilton, Theresa, NY; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; many good friends.
His parents, an infant son, Michael Furgison, three brothers, Carlton, Wesley and George Furgison and four sisters, Betty Ward, Rosalyn Proven, Rosalie Ryder and Joyce Storr, all died previously.
Memorial Services will be 2 pm Monday, March 9, 2020 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating. Burial will be in the spring in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY.
Calling hours will be from 1-2 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
