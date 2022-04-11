Paul R. Gravelle, age 62, of Owls Head, NY passed away Thursday April 7, 2022 at his home. Per his request, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.
Paul was born February 26, 1960 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Donald Maurice Gravelle and Helen Mabel Marsha. He graduated from Canton Central School in 1978. After high school, he served in the United States Coast Guard for two years. He then attended Syracuse University, studying law and psychology.
After college, Paul managed multiple Radio Shack stores in the Rochester area; managed Stewart Shops around Lake Placid; founded and ran Alternative Autos car dealership with his wife, Karen; founded and managed several coffee shops with his wife, Karen, throughout Massena; and then followed his passion for animals by attending a dog grooming and obedience training program. He was currently working with Citizen Advocate in Malone, NY as a Direct Support Professional and enjoyed volunteering at the Duane Food Pantry with his adopted son, Dallas, and his wife.
He married Karen Trimm on February 23, 2010, after a long battle with cancer. He enjoyed his gun collection, gourmet coffee, hiking mountain trails, and taking long walks with his wife, Karen, through the trails on their property.
Mr. Gravelle is survived by his wife, Karen Gravelle of Owls Head, NY; a daughter, Nicole Pike, her husband Rob, and grandson Jaxsen of Myrtle Beach, SC; a daughter, Katelyn Gravelle of Massena; a son, Paul J. Middlemiss (PJ) and his wife Tessie, of Ogdensburg; a son, Christopher Tayler and his partner, Christopher, of Potsdam; an adopted son, Dallas; a sister, Gloria Bray and her husband Lee of Heuvelton; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s name to the Duane Food Pantry or the Owls Head Fire Department.
Condolences may be made online at fraryfuneralhome.com.
