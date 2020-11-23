NICHOLVILLE – Paul S.Cutter was born in Potsdam, New York on October 24, 1967. He died at home in Nicholville, New York on Friday, November 20, 2020.
He attended St. Regis Falls Elementary School and Potsdam High School. He received a degree in Chemistry from SUNY Potsdam and started teaching chemistry at Clarkson University and a community college in Maryland. Paul enjoyed working with the students and they responded to his interest.
He met Nga Vong at this time where they were both teaching at the community college. They married by were divorced after five years.
Paul was a member of the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Canton. Paul loved music and played the french horn, saxophone, cello and piano. He enjoyed folksong singalongs with family and friends.
Paul is survived by his parents Duncan and Lois Bennet Cutter; and his two brothers David and Joe Cutter.
He will be buried at the Mound Hill Cemetery in Nicholville. In May the extended family gathering will celebrate his life.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
