Funeral services for Paul “Skip” D. Sweeney, 59, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00am at Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the funeral home. Paul died early Monday morning (July 22, 2019) at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. Burial will be held on Friday, July 26 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg.
Skip is survived by a wife Chun So, of Watertown, sons Jason (Laura) Brown of Texas, Daniel (Kelley) Sweeney of Queensbury, NY, and Donnie (Michelle Rolfe) Sweeney of Ogdensburg, grandchildren Madison and Avery Brown and Amelia, Zoe, Aurelia, and Arabelle Sweeney, a sister Sherry Sweeney of Winston-Salem, NC, aunts Patricia (Gary) Mandigo of Ogdensburg and Linda (Thomas) Wehrle of Pennsylvania, an uncle Thomas (Barbara) Sherry of Ogdensburg, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father Leon, and recently predeceased by his mother Mary Catherine Sherry and brother Brad Jennings in 2018.
Paul was born in Ogdensburg, NY on March 7, 1960, a son of the late Leon J. Sweeney and Mary Catherine Sherry. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1978 and enlisted in the Army, where he did two tours in Korea. After his discharge he moved back to the Ogdensburg area and married Chun So in 1983. Throughout his career he worked at Buster’s Sports Bar, Perretta’s Meat Packing then began working at Ogdensburg Free Academy under the maintenance department for 27 years until his retirement in 2016.
Skip loved the outdoors, enjoying hunting deer, riding four wheelers at hunting camp, working on and going out on his boat, working on household projects, and most of all loving the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. He had great pride in himself and his work. He was a member of the Beaver Pond Club, National Rifle Association, Ducks Unlimited and regularly donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Memorial contributions in Paul’s name can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 101 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and fond memories can be made online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
