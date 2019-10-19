Paul W. Clikeman, 70 of North Syracuse, passed away peacefully. Born on February 8, 1949 to the late Douglas and Clara Clikeman. He was a member of Calvary Chapel, Liverpool. He retired from East Syracuse Minoa CS, and also taught at Watertown CS from 1987-2002. Prior to teaching, he worked for several years in the oil industry as a geophysicist. He enjoyed hiking, climbing, kayaking, and flying small planes. He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Margaret; son, Gavin (Lisa) Clikeman; granddaughter, Addy; and sister, Susan Luck. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CNY ASPCA
Paul W. Clikeman
