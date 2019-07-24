Paul W. Tooley, 93, passed away at home with his family by his side on July 24, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, NY and was a WWII veteran. Paul worked as a crane operator at Alcoa Corporation for 32 years.
He is predeceased by his wife, Helen A. Tooley (St. Hilaire); his parents and 5 siblings. Paul is survived by 3 children, Roger Tooley, Janet Root and Joanne Huntsinger; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild, along with several nieces and nephews.
Per his request, no funeral services will be held. Funeral arrangements entrusted to THOMAS J. PIRRO JR. FUNERAL HOME. Words of comfort may be expressed at tjpufuneralhome.com
Paul was a wonderful man who was loved and will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.