BLACK RIVER- Paul William Alfke, 90, died on Sunday September 13th, 2020 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
Paul was born on March 6th, 1930 in Lynnbrook, NY to the late William and Emma Lou Alfke.
Paul retired from Jefferson County as an engineer. He also was a member of the board of Directors in the Village of Black River. Paul was an accomplished marksman in several pistol leagues in the area, along with the Northern Tier Trap League. He also enjoyed golfing with friends, and gardening.
He married Joan Blaich in 1954 in Watertown. They moved to Black River in 1975. They also enjoyed spending winters in Sun City Center, Florida.
He is survived by his wife Joan.
He is predeceased by a son David.
A graveside service will be held on Friday September 18th, 2020 at Brookside Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.