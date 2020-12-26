Paula McManaman Turner, age 59 of Omaha, Nebraska and formally of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully on December 18, 2020 with Hospice and her family by her side after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on July 3, 1961 in Watertown to Paul and Thelma (VanGordon) McManaman. She was a 1979 graduate of Watertown High School. On June 6, 1981 she married Glenn Turner, of Watertown. Together they had two children.
Paula was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother . She truly enjoyed being a homemaker. She had a unique and admirable talent for interior design which was evident by anyone that visited her home.
Among her survivors is her beloved husband of 39 years, Glenn Turner, Omaha, NB, children Brittney (Keith) Loftin, Lee’s Summit, MO, Danielle Turner, Omaha, NB, and three grandchildren, Emma Goodman, Harper Turner and Finnegan Loftin, parents, Paul and Thelma McManaman, Watertown, five sisters, Sandra McKee, Watertown, Cathy (Patsy) Chirico, Watertown, Debbie Affinati, Watertown, Joanne McManaman, Omaha, NB, Teresa Brownell, Omaha, NB, and a brother Paul McManaman, Pensacola, FL, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. The body will be cremated. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown. Those attending are required to wear mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105, or to your local Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences may be posted at http://www.cummingsfuneral.com. For Paula’s life story go to http://www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.
